Acknowledgement Is Needed To Confront The Stains Of Our Past... DTH Episode 173 with Starlette Thomas

Acknowledgement Is Needed To Confront The Stains Of Our Past



The power to transform the world lies within the choices we make when wielding our words. It is imperative that we redefine the way we express ourselves, both in speaking of ourselves and of others. Conflicts will arise, but it is essential to recognize that among our disagreements and disputes, a fundamental truth prevails – we are bound together as one human family. True reality begins in the way we choose to engage those with whom we disagree. Acknowledging our interconnectedness can serve as a compass, guiding us towards reconciliation. Many have thoughts and disagreements on what that reconciliation looks like, or what it is exactly that we’re trying to reconcile, but our past does have stains. We may not all agree, but the conversation must be had. As my guest this week, Starlette Thomas says, “we gonna fuss and fight, but at the end of the day, we’re all family”. Friends, we’ll never agree on everything, but this country has had issues, and acknowledgement is needed to confront the stains of our past.



Who is Starlette Thomas?



Starlette Thomas is an author, activist, visual artist and race abolitionist. She is an associate editor and the director of The Raceless Gospel Initiative at Good Faith Media, which was inspired by her work and witness and is dedicated to leading didactic dialogues on race and its progeny. The Raceless Gospel aims to empower Christians to speak about the sociopolitical construct of race and the myriad injustices that intersect in their churches, communities and country.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

