Achieve Greatness Through Mental Fitness... DTH Episode 131 with Colin C. Thompson

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Achieve Greatness Through Mental Fitness



Not a single human being has ever died from a snake bite. In reality, what kills is not the bite, but actually the venom. Venom kills and when you hold on to hate and negative emotions, you are allowing the venom of hate kill your positive mental fitness. Think about the last time that you were filled with hate or negative emotions. How helpless did you feel? My guest this week, Colin C. Thompson has also felt that feeling of helplessness. Fortunately, after building up his mental fitness, Colin was able to avoid negative emotions and the feeling of helplessness.



Colin C. Thompson is a Certified Positive Intelligence Coach and through sharing his own experiences with you, you will gain new insights on mental fitness. By the end of today’s podcast, you will pick up tools to combat hate, improve your relationships, and increase your peace-of-mind and well-being. Your ability to maintain a positive mindset, regardless of what is happening to you, is an ability that you can learn.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on Facebook, MeWe, Instagram, Twitter . Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio. Please leave us a rating and feedback. Send me a message on any media platform or subscribe directly from our sites. Let us know about someone you think should be on our podcast. If we book them for a conversation, I’ll send you a free gift! Not on social media? You can share your thoughts directly with me at wilk@wilksworld.com

I look forward to hearing from you!

Please check out our affiliates page by clicking HERE!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.