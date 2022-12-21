Accountability is Key in the Journey to "Unstuck" ...DTH Episode 140 with Marnye Moore

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Accountability is Key in the Journey to "Unstuck"

I know it may sound simplistic, but it is something I talk about often, I believe it, and I strive to live it every day. Friends, much of what we seek in life, and much of what we can do to make the world a better place begins with accountability. Sometimes, personal accountability is key in the journey to "unstuck".



How accountability helps to Envision Results

My guest this week, Marnye Moore, was just an ordinary person living a completely mediocre life. Twenty-five years of administrative and executive work with nowhere to go. She stood behind others and made them shine and picked up all of the little pieces. Others were accomplishing so much and and yet she felt stuck, unsure of how to begin. After spending some time sobbing at her desk and being told that she should be grateful for a life that was “good enough”.

Marnye decided "good enough" was not good enough. Marnye realized it would take an inward look, personal accountability, and investments in herself to make her life better. It would take true personal accountability.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

