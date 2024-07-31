Academic Freedom vs. Academic Censorship In The Wake of Covid-19... DTH Episode 222 with Dr. George F. Tidmarsh

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Academic Freedom vs. Academic Censorship In The Wake of Covid-19



Today we are diving deep into a topic that’s more relevant than ever – academic freedom and academic censorship, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining me is my brilliant friend Dr. George F. Tidmarsh. In this week’s episode, we’re exploring the tension between elite academic ideas and the real-world experiences of our friends in the blue-collar American heartland. We’re breaking down the walls of polarization and shining a light on the urgent need for reforms in how funding is distributed in academia. It’s all about ensuring freedom, preventing censorship, and fostering an environment where open and free scientific discourse can thrive!

We’ll talk about the clash that occurred during the pandemic, where debate was stifled and trust in our institutions was shaken. George and I discussed how we can rebuild that trust through truth, civil discourse, and an unwavering commitment to progress. In part inspired by the work I’ve been doing with Braver Angels, Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, we touch briefly on an event that will be taking place at Stanford University in the fall, and the healing that it is sure to inspire.

If you’re passionate about the truth, eager for reform, and ready to join a conversation that’s crucial for the future of our society, this episode is for you! So, buckle up and get ready for another episode you won’t want to miss!



Takeaways





Academic freedom and academic censorship are important topics to explore, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clash between elite academic ideas and the real-world experiences of blue-collar workers highlights the need for open and robust debate.

Reform is needed in the way funding is distributed in academia to ensure academic freedom and prevent censorship.

Trust and truth are essential in rebuilding public trust in institutions, and civil discourse is crucial in facilitating progress and finding solutions.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

