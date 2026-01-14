A Voice of Moral Clarity in the Age of Outrage

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

❓What happens when the loudest voices drown out the most reasonable ones?

In this episode of Derate The Hate, Wilk Wilkinson sits down with journalist and author Katherine Brodsky for a deeply human conversation about cancel culture, self-censorship, and why silence has become one of the most underestimated forces shaping modern society.

Katherine’s book, No Apologies: How to Find and Free Your Voice in the Age of Outrage, examines how fear, outrage, and social punishment have changed the way people communicate—and why the cost of staying quiet continues to rise.

🧠 What This Conversation Explores

Why loud, extreme voices often dominate public discourse

How self-censorship distorts our perception of consensus

The growing threat of government censorship to free speech

Why diversity of thought is essential for societal progress

The difference between courage and moral clarity

How authenticity improves relationships and life satisfaction

Katherine shares insights shaped by her experiences as a journalist, author, and someone who has lived under authoritarian systems. She explains how societies don’t just lose free expression through force—but through fear, conformity, and silence.

⛔This episode isn’t about outrage.

✅It’s about responsibility.

✅It’s about authenticity.

✅And it’s about why the silent majority must rediscover its voice.

