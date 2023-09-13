A Physician’s Front-Line Account Of The Covid Pandemic... DTH Episode 178 with Dr. Ravi Iyer

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

A Physician’s Front-Line Account Of The Covid Pandemic

“The public health policy’s connection with the health of a society is only peripheral, the real impact of public health is that it determines how everyone lives and conducts business. If you do not have a good, effective public health structure, you simply cannot exist as an individual or a society.” So many of us experienced the Covid pandemic in different ways, but some had it far worse than others. The many deaths caused by the virus itself are just a small part of the aftermath from the virus. My conversation this week with Dr. Ravi Iyer is a deeper dive into one physician’s front-line account of the covid pandemic.

Who is Dr. Ravi Iyer?

Born in Mumbai, Dr. Ravi R. Iyer is the founding physician and president of the Iyer Clinic-LMG in Fairfax and Loudoun County, Virginia, USA, and serves as the director of clinical research for Loudoun Medical Group. A physician-scientist, inventor, and entrepreneur with research publications in the mechanisms of gene controls and several patents on human and veterinary medicines and devices, Dr Iyer serves as the CEO of ActivPower, Inc. a nutrition and wellness company he founded.

His extensive background of over 40 years in the fields of medicine, science, basic research, drug regulation, and vaccine development and deep insight into the human condition puts him in a unique position to speak about these issues with clarity, incisive depth, and deep compassion. His passion is educating and advocating for a balanced understanding and stewardship of our life and world in a manner that allows for all-around growth and health for all creatures and populations.



Learn more about and connect with Dr. Ravi Iyer online:

website: https://www.driyer.com/index.html

"The Reaper's Dance" on Amazon



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one anot

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.