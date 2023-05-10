A Mother's Legacy; Live a Life of Gratitude... DTH Episode 160 with Sammy Farrens

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

A Mother's Legacy; Live a Life of Gratitude

I've said so many times and so many ways, life is less about what is happening to us, but how we react to it that makes the difference. Some will look at a field full of beautiful flowers and focus on the weed, while others can look over a field of weeds and pick out the one beautiful flower. How is it that one person who's been bombarded with life's challenges can be happy while others who've been given so much, struggle with misery and depression. Much of this my friends boils down to gratitude. My guest this week understands this very well, because he carries a mother's legacy; Live a Life of Gratitude.



Who is Sammy Farrens?

Sammy is a US veteran and has been married for over 20 years to Janet, his high school sweetheart. Together they have 3 amazing children and 3 beautiful grand-babies. During the early months of the pandemic, Sammy, like many did, found him self with some involuntary spare time. He took to watching the news, but the ugliness of all the doom and gloom put him in a place mentally he didn't want to be. Sammy dove into a couple things he loved, making videos and Dad jokes. That was just the beginning.

Sammy now holds multiple certifications as a speaker and mindset coach with nearly 47,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Sammy Farrens loves to talk to people, almost as much as he loves to listen. His passion is in finding what makes you tick- what motivates you- and in helping you to draw on it to achieve more than you may even think possible! Sammy is also the author of the soon to be published book, "Broken Gratitude".



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

