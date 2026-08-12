A House Divided: Reality TV Meets Real Deliberation

Roshan Bliss didn’t set out to make television. He set out to be a mediator, then discovered that the conflicts he cared most about — the big, cultural, many-to-many kind — needed a different set of tools entirely. That discovery took him to the National Coalition for Dialogue & Deliberation, where he now leads efforts to bring democratic deliberation to a much bigger audience.

His latest project, A House Divided, is his boldest attempt yet: a reality TV show that brings three groups of people from across the cultural spectrum into a house for seven days to work through a real, community-defining conflict — with professional facilitators on hand and the audience voting along the way.

Key Themes

Many-to-many conflict. Roshan draws a clear line between the 1-on-1 disputes a mediator handles and the large-scale, cultural-level disagreements that require a fundamentally different, multi-stakeholder approach.

Define the problem before you argue the solution. Large groups can agree a problem exists while disagreeing on what the problem even is — and skipping that step is where a lot of public conversation goes wrong.

Entertainment as a delivery system. Roshan’s core insight: dialogue and deliberation are already dramatic — real characters, real conflict, real stakes — so why not put cameras on it and let that story reach people who’d never seek out a panel on civil discourse.

A House Divided, explained. Three participant groups — left, right, and center in cultural outlook, not necessarily party — are brought into a house for seven days to address a real hot-button issue from a real community, guided by expert facilitation and structured like a deliberative process rather than a shouting match.

Humanizing the other side. A core design principle of the show: no participant is edited into a villain. Roshan and Wilk talk about why seeing people as full, complicated humans — instead of caricatures — is what actually lowers the temperature.

Takeaways

Most of our biggest disagreements aren’t 1-on-1 problems — they’re many-to-many, and they need many-to-many solutions, not just better debaters.

You can’t skip the step of agreeing on what problem you’re actually solving. Jumping straight to solutions is how conversations stall out before they start.

Good-faith conflict, done well, is genuinely compelling — which means the bridging space doesn’t have to choose between being substantive and being watchable.

A House Divided is already moving from concept to reality, with a sizzle reel filming this season and funding conversations underway with social-impact incubators and deliberative-tech partners. Learn more and sign up for updates at housedividedtv.org.

Learn more about and connect with Roshan Bliss

Roshan Bliss is a community organizer, nonprofit leader, and change strategist based in Denver, Colorado. He serves as Director of Democracy Innovations for the National Coalition for Dialogue & Deliberation (NCDD), a 20-plus-year-old network of practitioners working in conflict resolution, dialogue across difference, and democratic deliberation. In that role, he leads NCDD’s efforts to address democratic dysfunction and support depolarization at a cultural level. He is also the creator of A House Divided, NCDD’s experiment in pairing big-budget reality television with deliberative AI technology to reimagine the public square for the attention economy. Roshan also consults with public-sector organizations working to make their decision-making more democratic.

NCDD: www.ncdd.org

A House Divided: www.housedividedtv.com

Consulting website: www.blisscollaborations.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/roshanbliss

Instagram: @NCDD_Network

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