A DEI Conversation With More Curiosity And Less Contention... DTH Episode 200 with Julian Adorney and Abby Benedetto

A DEI Conversation With More Curiosity And Less Contention



In this episode, guest host Julian Adorney invites Abby Benedetto of Core-Shifts.com for the 2nd of his Difficult Conversation Series as a way to model respectful and humble discussions on topics of disagreement. The value proposition of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is explored, along with the benefits and concerns of affinity spaces. The concept of race and identity is discussed, as well as the goal of achieving equality. The decline in race relations is examined, and the interpretation of the term 'race relations' is questioned. This conversation explores various aspects of race relations, complicity in racism, and the importance of racial awareness. It also delves into the problematic nature of certain works on race, the impact of language and intent, and the need for curiosity and open-mindedness in conversations. The chapters cover topics such as Trump's appeal to minorities, the need for change in addressing racism, the complexity of assuming best intentions, and the value of engaging in thoughtful conversations.



Who is Abby Benedetto?



Abby Benedetto is an educational consultant and founder of Core Shifts. Abby has taken on designing and changing systems for the last two decades from a wide variety of roles and perspectives - honing her skills around deep listening, collaborative innovation, and equity-centered learning design, and driven by the purpose of working to ensure that ALL young people (and adults) have access to the type of deeper learning they deserve so that they feel seen and valued, and develop the skills that they need to go out into the world and thrive... Bio continued in full show notes at DerateTheHate.com.



Guest host, Julian Adorney:

Julian Adorney is an author and speaker focused on preserving and rebuilding the West against the threats of illiberalism and affective polarization. He's written for Quillette, Queer Majority, National Review, the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) and a few other sites; and is on the Braver Angels media team. He's the founder of Heal the West, a substack movement.

