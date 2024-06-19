A Country in need of Healing, May Just Need Therapy... DTH Episode 216 with Phyllis E. Leavitt

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

A Country in need of Healing, May Just Need Therapy



Welcome to another episode of the Derate The Hate podcast with your host, Wilk Wilkinson. Today, Wilk is joined by Phyllis E. Leavitt to delve into her upcoming book, "America in Therapy: A New Approach to Hope and Healing for a Nation In Crisis". In this compelling discussion, Leavitt explores innovative ways to bring hope and healing to a nation grappling with increasing divisiveness and violence. She underscores the urgent need to reverse these troubling trends by applying psychological and psychotherapeutic principles to improve the collective mental health of the country.



Phyllis highlights the transformative power of personal responsibility, managing destructive impulses, and fostering empathy and understanding towards others. She passionately argues for the importance of investing in families and dedicating resources to their well-being as foundational steps towards societal healing.



Wilk draws connections to his own work with the Braver Angels organization, which aims to bridge societal divides through grassroots efforts. This episode is packed with key insights on how to address the rising tensions in America, promote peace, and rebuild connections within our communities. Tune in to learn how psychology can pave the way for a healthier, more unified society.



Takeaways





The rise of divisiveness and violence in society is a sign that America is in crisis and needs a new approach to hope and healing.

The principles of psychology and psychotherapy can be applied to address the collective mental health of the nation.

Taking responsibility for oneself and treating others with empathy and understanding are key to building peace and re-connection.

Investing in families and allocating resources to support their well-being is crucial for healing and creating a better society.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

