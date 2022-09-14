A Country At Odds With Its Own Identity...Seeking Idealogical clarity

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Is our country at odds with its own identity? What is our country's true identity? My guest this week, James E. Palombo, makes the claim that there is not enough dialogue about the character and culture of our great nation.



Who is James E. Palombo?

Jim Palombo was a self-described drug dealer and wise-guy who while being incarcerated back in the 1970's came to the realization that he didn't want to spend his life in and out of prison and fighting the powers of our justice system. At the suggestion of a mentor while in prison, he began receiving an education. It was through this education and his own life experiences that Jim gained a unique understanding of the American experiment.



My conversation with Jim on this episode of the DTH podcast is such an important one, because while Jim and I don't agree on some things with regard to our country, we both want to make the case that many in our country lack ideological clarity and without an informed citizenry, our country is in big trouble. Check out this great DTH conversation and be sure to share it with your network of friends!



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on Facebook, MeWe, Instagram, Twitter . Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio. Please leave us a rating and feedback. Send me a message on any media platform or subscribe directly from our sites. Let us know about someone you think should be on our podcast, and if we book them for a conversation, I’ll send you a free gift! Not on social media? You can share your thoughts directly with me at wilk@wilksworld.com

I look forward to hearing from you!

Please check out our affiliates page by

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.